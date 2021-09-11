FIFA plans to hold the World Cup every two years. Europe threatens to boycott

Representatives of other sports are not happy either. Hosting the FIFA World Cup every two years will result in an overlap with the Olympic Games. And for representatives of many non-playing sports, the Olympics is the only opportunity to loudly declare themselves to the whole world. “Summer sports intend to defend their positions. It’s already hard for them to gain attention in traditional media or digital. And the world championship, which will be held every two years, will certainly collide with the Olympic Games – said the President of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) Sebastian Coe.