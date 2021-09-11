“First I need to add to F-2, and only then think about Formula 1,” says Robert Schwartzman – Auto

Russian pilot of “Prema” Robert Schwartzman shared his opinion on how the current season is developing for him – and what he lacks in relation to team-mate Oscar Piastri, who is currently leading the overall standings.

At the same time, after the stage in Monza, Schwartzman is in third position, 19 points behind Piastri.

“Oscar is a very fast driver and a competitive partner, he performs well. Unfortunately, I make mistakes more often than him, especially in qualifications, which in turn hurts my performance in races.

I think that from the point of view of the racing pace, I am stronger than him, although he is very, very close. Oscar is generally a very fast driver. And I am glad to play in a team with such a strong partner – firstly, you can learn from him, look at what he does, even considering that I can be considered a slightly more experienced pilot. Nevertheless, he simply does some things better than me, so he always has something to learn. And so far nothing has been lost – I will do my best to beat him in the championship, ”Shvartsman admitted.

Robert also said that he thinks that his name is not mentioned in the number of pilots applying for a place in Alfa Romeo next season:

“Whether I’m surprised or not, in my opinion, it doesn’t matter at all. At this stage, I don’t have enough good results or reputation weight on my account so far that I can say: “So guys, I’m winning, I have a big lead, why don’t you mention me at all?”

I still need to learn and improve in Formula 2. I have the rest of the season for that. So at this stage, you first need to see if I can add or not – and only then think about Formula 1.

It is clear that the situation in F1 is not an easy one – at the moment there is only one free seat, but I don’t think about it. Because there are still new seasons and new opportunities ahead. My goal is to show my maximum in Formula 2, to achieve the maximum possible result, to win the champion’s title, and then it will be seen. “

There is only one free seat left in F-1 – and 3 top teams are being cut for it. At stake is $ 35 million from China, motors and factory connections

Formula 2. Italy. Daruwala won the 2nd race, Viskal – the 2nd, Schwarzman – the 3rd

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram