Five Cases of NHL Players Fighting Spectators – September 10, 2021

Fights between hockey players are understandable. But fights between players and spectators are unacceptable, but not as rare as one might think. There have been plenty of such cases in the history of the National Hockey League, but every time the spectator turned out to be the loser.

Boston and the battle in the stands

This case is widely known. On December 23, 1979, Boston played at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers, and that match was marked by a lot of fighting and skirmishes. In one of the episodes, in the corner of the court, a fan whose name was Jonathan Captain, was able to lean over the fence (the glass of the court was then lower than the current ones), and first hit Bruins player Stan Jonathan on the head with a program, and then stole his club.

The furious “bears” climbed through the glass and surprisingly quickly, in skates and ammunition, found themselves on the podium. Terry O’Reilly became the first who overtook a frightened fan and tried to “hang” him for his wrong behavior, but the now famous TV analyst distinguished himself the most. Mike Milbury… He also got to the offender and kicked him with a skate. To stop all this darkness, one lone policeman in a cap, who could also get decently, tried to get it (later reinforcements arrived in time for him).

“In 20 seconds I went from being happy and contented, ready to go home for Christmas, to combat mode.”– said then Milbury, who managed to pull off Captain’s boot and throw it on the ice.

Of course, the NHL imposed massive fines and disqualifications. All Boston players ($ 500 each) received fines except goalkeeper Jerry Chivers. “I chose not to interfere and to dump. I had already missed a couple of beers by that time “, – the goalkeeper recalled with a smile. And the Rangers fan received the same $ 500 fine and was sentenced to six months in prison for participating in a fight.

By the way, after the match it didn’t end there. After the game, angry Rangers fans began rocking the Boston bus, and the Bears barely left inhospitable New York, accompanied by mounted police.

Tai Domi vs. Philadelphia Fan

Tai Domi, nicknamed the Albanian aggressor, was never afraid of anyone. Being short, he fearlessly fought with the most desperate thugs of his time – Probert, Larak, Rob Ray. Domi’s track record also included a fight with a Philadelphia Flyers fan that happened 20 years ago.

On March 21, 2001, while serving as a send-off in a match against the “pilots”, Domi was bullied by the spectators, who began to pour garbage into the penalty box. Domi could not stand it and began to pour water on the fans from a drinking bottle, after which the fan named Chris Falcone hung on the dividing glass and tried to stab Domi.

He missed the tough guy, but the glass broke, and the unlucky fighter fell right into Domi’s lair. The referee saved the fan from reprisal, but everything ended more than peacefully: Domi presented Falcone and his family with tickets for Toronto’s playoff matches (then Maple Leaves were still playing there).

Sasha Lakovich on the defense of the coach

The Battle of Albert is almost always filled with drama and vibrant emotions. On November 23, 1996, they overwhelmed when a Calgary Flames player Sasha Lakovich tried to deal with the Edmonton fan with his fists.

During the stoppage of the game, one of the fans began pouring beer from a glass over the head of the assistant head coach of Calgary Guy Lapointe… This was seen by the tough guy Lakovich, who instantly got his bearings and, like a real diver in skates, was on the podium. That evening, the Calgary bench was attacked to such an extent by Edmonton fans that an additional police squad had to be deployed.

As a result, everyone avoided serious health consequences. Lakovic received a two-match suspension and the fan was banned from the stadium for the rest of his life. By the way, Lakovich, who even has fights during the pre-match rollout, died in 2017.

Rob Ray vs. Intruder

Fight with Rob Ray – not easy for any NHL tough guy, as this fighter, nicknamed Razor, was one of the best of his generation. And all the more it was not easy for an ordinary viewer to do it, who thoughtlessly appeared on the site.

During the Buffalo match in Quebec with the local Nordics, one of the fans climbed over the glass and ended up on the Sabers’ bench. This turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes of his life, because before the cops could intervene, Rob Ray delivered some very sensitive blows to him. The tough guy of the “blades” was able to avoid criminal prosecution, and the most surprising is that the victim in that episode was able to straighten up and withstand the attack.

Sold a whistle, bought glasses

A unique incident happened at Boston Garden in 1989, when the Bruins and Winnipeg were playing. Another fan climbed over the fence and ran across the ice towards the head referee Bill McCreary… However, his assistant Ron Asslstine showed an enviable reaction and hung a fan with such a bream that many tough guys would simply envy.

The fan was identified – his name was Frank Baro, and in his own words, he wanted to deal with McCreary, some of whose decisions the fan did not like. Baro was charged with illegally entering the site and left the stadium in handcuffs. And the referee, who received the nickname “Bear” for his impressive size, worked as an referee in the NHL until 1998. In 2007, Asslstine received the Caring Canadian Award for Charity.