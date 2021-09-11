Former Premier League judge told how he fought with “dives” Ronaldo

Former referee of the English Premier League Mark Halsey told how he served matches with Cristiano Ronaldo. These were the first games of the Portuguese for Manchester United.

“Ronaldo has earned a reputation for falling down with every touch. He always asked for a free kick after a foul on himself.

I have judged his games 18 times in my career, but I remember two times in particular. I worked for Liverpool v Manchester United at Anfield in December 2007.

After the pre-game draw, I handed the coin to the side judge. Ronaldo stood in front of me and I told him: “Don’t fall too easily today because I won’t whistle anything.” I felt that I needed to be in charge of him in order to avoid any problems in the game.

He looked at me and smiled. Then, in the first few minutes of the game, Ronaldo completely ignored what I had just told him and “dived” after one of the contacts.

He asked for a free kick, and I threw out my arms and shouted to him: “What did I just tell you?” After that, it was like silk.

I have no doubt that Sir Alex Ferguson and his teammates have worked very hard to keep Cristiano on his feet. Over the years, the Portuguese’s physique has made him a stronger player, and he has adapted to the Premier League.

Second case: my last international game as a FIFA referee was the European Championship qualifier between Portugal and Azerbaijan in October 2006.

After the game, Ronaldo entered the referee’s room and presented me with a signed jersey. He said, “I wish you all the best.” I realized that he was a good guy. We had a good relationship on the field, despite the fact that we were in the Premier League, ”- quotes the words of Halsey The Sun.

Recall that over six seasons at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo played 292 matches, scored 118 goals and won nine trophies, including three titles in the Premier League and a Champions League title. After that he played for Real Madrid and Juventus Turin. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of all national teams.