Former Spartak coach Andreas Hinkel about Tedesco, Vitoria, Zarema Salikhova and Leonid Fedun, Kokorin and Urunov – interviews – September 11, 2021

Andreas Hinkel returned to Moscow, until the summer of 2021 – an assistant to Domenico Tedesco at Spartak. At Megasport, where Hinkel plays in the Legends Cup, Hinkel has already said:

Sport24 correspondent Arman Navasardyan spoke in detail with Hinkel about the scandals in Spartak and Popov’s dismissal, Kokorin’s and Urunov’s failures, the limit on legionnaires and his possible comeback to Russia.

– I am glad to return to Moscow – I miss the city and the people. They recognized at the hotel, asked for a photo, just talked – very nice, as always here. And it’s great that there is the Legends Cup – a great opportunity to meet old friends, spend time together on and off the field.

– Follow what is happening with Spartak and around it – scandals, mass layoffs of employees?

– To be honest, I didn’t know anything about it. I just followed the results – they are not particularly rosy, but perestroika is underway, it happens.

Last week, for the first time in a long time, I met with Domenico – he talked a little about what happened to Spartak after our departure. For example, that Dmitry Popov left the club. But I am not aware of the reasons.

– He said that he can no longer tolerate public insults from Zarema Salikhova and her influence. Didn’t you feel such pressure?

– No, she had no influence on the work of Tedesco’s headquarters. Of course, I know Zarema: we had meetings with Fedun, and she was always there. Zarema supported us, but in no way influenced our direct work. She did not advise us on the players, did not talk about how to play and what tactics to follow.

All decisions on transfers in the club were made collectively – that is, in contact with our headquarters and the sports director and taking into account the available resources. We, the coaches, could not decide which player to buy for the next season (Tedesco announced that he would not renew his contract with Spartak in December 2020. – Sport24)… Hendrix was a purchase for the future, for a different scheme – but we also managed to use Jorrit.

Understand: if a coach does not have a contract, then he does not have the right to decide something on the composition for the upcoming season. You can express your opinion, give advice, but the management decides.

– You said that you only recently saw Tedesco. Why?

– At the end of the season, Domenico went on vacation for two weeks to Mallorca. I also had a rest with my family – there was no time to meet. But we are always in touch, we correspond. Some time later, Max Urvanchki, our goalkeeping coach, who was at Spartak’s pre-season training camp in Austria, took the medals. We met with Domenico and Max in Stuttgart, talked and sorted out the awards.

– Will you continue Tedesco’s work or are you planning to become the main one yourself?

– Both options are possible, but now we are not planning anything. It was hard for families to be apart without us, then there was quarantine. Now we enjoy the time together – finally, we completely surrender ourselves to our relatives.

October, November, December are always the times when changes take place in the clubs. And in our profession they often come swiftly. We are ready for challenges, but the work itself will find us.

Ready for a career as a head coach – I was in the second team of Stuttgart, I know the specifics. I have already replaced Tedesco at press conferences – Domenico was disqualified 10 times at Spartak. Thanks to him! 😆

– Have you heard that Spartak will fire Rui Vitoria and return Tedesco? Have you discussed this with Domenico?

– I haven’t heard anything about it. Rumors, I think. The last time we spoke with Tedesco, he did not say anything about it. He may have talked to the club, but he hasn’t told me about it yet.

– At the farewell press conference in Spartak, Tedesco recommended you as his successor to the post of the head coach of Spartak.

– Oh, cool! I only found out from you. Thanks again, Domenico, haha! But no, no one spoke to me.

– Would you head Spartak or another RPL club?

– I haven’t thought about it yet. And Spartak now has a coach. Maybe we’ll come back someday – anything can be.

In the future, of course, I would not refuse to work in Russia: it would be very interesting to try. But while the family is in the first place, and I am not ready for such a challenge now, it is too early. I have five children, there are very little ones, they need a father more than ever. If there is an offer that will allow me to combine work with my family, I will agree.

– With you, Kokorin and Urunov did not play in Spartak. Gazizov brought them in vain?

– At the time of their arrival, we had a fighting team with huge competition. Whether they showed the level or not depended on their form. In a sense, the guys were not lucky. Kokorin was injured just when the opportunity to show himself appeared. We simply couldn’t build it into the team. Check out how many games he missed in the first weeks.

But Alexander is definitely a very high-quality player. When I was on the field, I tried to help the team as much as possible. In training, he gave all his best – there was no such thing that Domenico and I were unhappy with him in training.

Urunov is a young talent. But here the situation is slightly different: legionary places in the team were limited. And Auston also received damage and took a long time to recover. It was not so important for him to play in every match – we could involve him gradually. But due to the limit, we simply could not use Urunov here and now. Unleashing his potential was difficult.

– Would you support the abolition of the limit for legionnaires in Russia?

– Of course! It would be a great solution, just super for the development of the league and the players. In principle, I do not understand what this restriction is for. For homebrew players? Probably, but in the end it played a cruel joke and works in the opposite direction.

I spoke with experts in Europe and Germany about your limit. Everyone said: it does not work, it needs to be canceled. There is a huge number of talented young people in Russia, but the limit makes them just disappear. When all the giants are fighting for one player simply because of a passport, he goes to where the best contract will be offered. And there is no competition there – he will be in the lineup anyway, because he was paid for and because he is Russian.

So the locals don’t go anywhere, they relax and earn a lot of money. This does not end well for development – there are a lot of examples. In comfort, you stop growing.

If the limit is canceled, foreigners will come and fight on a par with the Russians to get into the squad. Competition will increase, and quality will follow. The players will understand: a place on the field is not guaranteed, they must be earned.

Russians will go without fear to the European leagues for progress. And the young at this time will get their chance in the RPL – and, perhaps, they will also rush to Europe.

Cancellation of the limit on foreign players is the only right decision for Russian football.