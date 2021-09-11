Formula 1 Max Verstappen won Saturday’s race at the Italian Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin finished 17th, Mazepin ahead of Schumacher, video – September 11, 2021

Today Formula 1 held the second sprint qualification in its history. The standard qualification for the Italian Grand Prix instead of Saturday took place on Friday, and now the pilots had to determine the starting grid for the main race in the 18-lap sprint. And its results were not at all predictable!

Bottas’s senseless triumph

Even before the stage, it became clear that Valtteri Bottas would start the race from the last place due to a change in engine. Nevertheless, the Finn, who this week officially learned about his dismissal from Mercedes at the end of the year, decided to show everything that he is capable of.

On Friday, he confidently won the qualification, giving Lewis Hamilton a tenth of a second. And on Saturday I sprinted without the slightest doubts and questions. Valtteri won the start and never let him in the attack range. In fact, the Mercedes pilot had 18 single laps dominating the peloton. True, his entire reward is three bonus points in the individual classification. And it will be the last to start.

Hamilton failure

But who today made sense to fight with all his might, it was Lewis Hamilton. Before Monza, the Briton was three points behind Max Verstappen in the individual competition, but in Italy he had to turn the situation in his favor. Indeed, on this track “Mercedes” has no equal for a long time!

It seemed that everything would be so. Yes, Lewis started the second in the sprint, but Bottas’ penalty turned this position into the pole of tomorrow’s race. And the boss of the team, Toto Wolf, honestly said that if something happened, Bottas would be forced to miss his partner. But Hamilton ruined everything himself.

The seven-time world champion started so badly that he dropped from second to sixth. The departure of Pierre Gasly saved him one position, but nothing more. Hamilton could not do anything with “McLaren” Lando Norris and did not even go into attack range seriously, staying close to him all the time. Absolutely toothless race led to the fact that tomorrow Lewis will start as much as three positions behind Verstappen. And closing that gap can be challenging.

Verstappen’s calm success

But Max Verstappen spent the race as calmly as possible. At the start, he drove around Hamilton, and then … just drove forward!

Two “McLaren” behind reliably protected the Dutchman from Hamilton, and there was no point in attacking Bottas. Yes, it could bring one extra point, but Max predictably did not risk tomorrow’s pole position for him.

Instead, the season leader calmly came to the finish line second, received two bonus points and will leave Mercedes tomorrow, widening the league gap. Unless something unexpected happens.

Mazepin’s first won duel

After the scandal at the Dutch Grand Prix at Haas, the atmosphere reigned throughout the week. Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher did not agree, received a reprimand from the leadership and were clearly preparing for a new battle.

Nikita has already won a German race, but never in qualification. Mazepin started higher than his partner only when he crashed his car.

In yesterday’s qualification, the Russian lost. But the sprint gave him a chance to make things right. At the start, Nikita played three positions at once due to the problems of his rivals, and then independently dealt with Schumacher with a bold attack along the outer trajectory while braking.

The German tried to attack, but could not. And then he himself became a victim of an attack by Robert Kubica. In a tight fight, Mazepin did not allow himself to pass any of them and tomorrow will start from 17th place, while Schumacher remained 19th. If we expected from Nikita some kind of answer to the accusations of a week ago, then this is exactly what. It remains to consolidate the result in tomorrow’s race!