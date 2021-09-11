Formula 2: Daruvala won, Schwartzman on the podium

David Beckman started from pole in Saturday’s second sprint, finishing 10th in the morning race. Jehan Daruvala also started the second race of the Italian weekend from the first row, Jüri Vips and Bent Viskal from the second. Russian Prema pilot Robert Shvartsman started fifth.

When the traffic lights went out, Vips managed to get under way and accelerate better than Beckmann, so the Estonian immediately took the lead in the race. In the second chicane, someone picked up Christian Lundgard’s car, and the Dane turned around, he immediately lost a lot of positions, finding himself in the tail of the peloton.

Also on the first lap at the Lesmo corner, Enzo Fittipaldi flew off the track.

At this stage of the race, Schwarzman was in sixth place, having lost his position in relation to Liam Lawson, and Theo Pursher overtook Oscar Piastri, Robert’s team-mate, moved up to 7th place and began to catch up with our compatriot. However, the fight on the track was neutralized by yellow flags, more precisely, by the virtual safety car (VSC) mode after the departure of Jake Hughes, the HWA Racelab driver. This was the result of a collision with the car of his partner, Alessio Deledda.

On the sixth lap, the fight on the track resumed, but at the restart there were no changes in the group of leaders. But soon Roy Nissani, who was closely pursued by Dan Tiktum, the loser of the first race, made a mistake in braking before the first corner, drove off the track and lost his position.

Schwartzman managed to get ahead of Lawson and return to the top five, and his team-mate, Oscar Piastri, leading in the individual championship, could not repel the attack of Theo Purscher and rolled back to 8th position.

In the meantime, Robert had already approached Uri Vips and was waiting for a convenient moment to attack the participant of the Red Bull youth program, their cars were separated by about half a second. Before the first corner, Schwartzman reduced this interval to a minimum, and before the second chicane he was able to outrun his opponent with a very bold, but accurately calculated maneuver.

This allowed Robert to rise to fourth position, but the Estonian could not hold on to fifth place, he was also overtaken by Lawson.

On the next lap between Beckmann and Bent Wiskal, a dispute over second place began, but the German managed to hold the position. But while they dealt with each other, Shvartsman was able to slightly reduce the gap from the top three.

On the same 15th lap, Piastri won back a position against Pursher and returned to seventh place. On the next lap, the winner of the morning race was also ahead of Guang Yu Zhou, but after a few turns the Frenchman bounced back, regaining his 8th position.

On the 18th lap, Pursher made a mistake in braking before the 1st turn, blocking the wheels, which was used by Guang Yu Zhou and climbed to the 8th line of timing. But since the tires on the Frenchman’s car were already with bald patches, he could not keep the same speed, so on the next lap Ralph Boschung was also ahead of him.

On the 20th lap, Beckman made a similar mistake, riding second and defending against Viskala. Bent won back the position, and David was already under pressure from Schwartzman, who really wanted to climb the podium, because in the morning he lost this pleasure due to a fine. On the penultimate lap of the race, he managed to get ahead of the German and secure his place in the top three. Whereas Beckman was even shown a black and white flag for aggressive driving.

Liam Lawson tried to take the third place away from Schwartzman, but the Russian driver kept the position, especially since there was very little left to the finish line. Jehan Daruwala won the second Saturday sprint, the first such achievement of the Indian driver Carlin of the season.

Bent Viscal finished second; Robert Schwartzman received 10 points for the third place, which allowed him to somewhat narrow the gap from Guan Yu Zhou in the individual championship, because the Chinese driver UNI-Virtuosi was only eighth. It is worth noting that Robert ran the race in a fighting way and although he lost his position after the start, then he was able to recoup, using all the opportunities to earn maximum points.

Sprint 2 results