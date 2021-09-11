Formula 2: Qualification at Monza won by Piastri

In Formula 2, it makes sense to fight for pole not only in order to get an advantage at the start of the race, but also because the winner of the qualification gets 4 points.

In Monza, where, thanks to long direct, hard braking and an effective slipstream, there should not be any special problems with overtaking, the pole value, of course, is not as great as in Monaco, but the value of the prize points is lasting.

The winner of the Friday qualifier gets the right to start from the first position on Sunday, in the third race of the weekend, and in the morning race on Saturday, a partially reversible start order is applied – on pole tomorrow morning starts the one who shows 10th time today.

The first to climb to the top line of the protocol was Theo Purscher, the ART racer, but it was clear that it was impossible to be guided by his time – the result of the Frenchman was in turn blocked by Liam Lawson, Yuri Vips, Dan Tiktum, and then Ralph Boschung. But in the tenth minute of the session, the result of the Swiss driver was immediately improved by two tenths by Oscar Piastri, the Prema pilot and leader of the individual classification, having driven a circle in 1: 32.402.

His team-mate, Russian racer Robert Shvartsman, at this stage of qualification kept in the background, occupying the 9th line. Before the start of the session, he recalled that the most important thing in qualifying on this track is to be at the right time in the right place. Presumably, we are talking about getting on the track in time, in order to be behind the car of one of the fast rivals and try to take advantage of the slipstream.

Each driver drove six laps, and all went to the pits for fresh tires. The cars returned to the track when there were less than ten minutes left until the end of the session.

On the first fast lap, Guang Yu Zhou managed to improve his result and climb to the 2nd line, but Boschung immediately pushed him to the third place. But Schwartzman, on the contrary, was outside the top ten, while Piastri retained the first position.

Literally a couple of minutes before the end of the session, first Lawson, then Jehan Daruwala, climbed to the first line, but he was still ahead of Piastri – it was felt that the Australian was not going to concede pole position to anyone.

At the same time, the position of his Russian partner only worsened – as a result, Shvartsman was only 12th – it is from this position that he will start in the first Saturday race. And from pole, the morning sprint will start tomorrow, David Beckman, driver of the Charouz Racing System.

Oscar Piastri finished the qualifier with the best time, finishing the session in 1: 32.199 lap. He got an additional four points, so he only strengthened his advantage in the championship. At the same time, the results are very dense – Piastri from Richard Verschora, who showed the 20th result, was separated by less than a second.

Qualification results in Monza