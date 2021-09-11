Formula 2: Theo Purscher won the first sprint in Monza

On Saturday morning, the first Saturday sprint took place in Monza – a short race lasting 45 minutes, the distance of which does not exceed 120 km.

The sprint uses a partially reversible starting order, so David Beckman of the Campos team started the race from pole position, and next to his car in the front row was the car of Jüri Vips, who competed for the Hitech GP.

Unfortunately, Russian rider Robert Shwartzman had a poor qualification yesterday, showing only 12th time, while his Prema teammate Oscar Piastri won pole, which gives him the right to start from pole in the main race of the weekend, which will be held on Sunday. And today the Australian started 10th.

One of the HWA cars, piloted by Jake Hughes – he showed 16th place yesterday – could not move when the peloton began the warm-up lap, and the stewards pushed it into the pit lane, so the Briton had to start from there.

Vips got under way better than Beckman and immediately took the lead, but Dan Tiktum, who started from the second row, was ahead of the German even before the second chicane. But he could not hold on to this position – at the end of the lap Dan made a mistake before the first chicane, when he was attacked by Theo Pursher, found himself outside the track after contact with the car of Felipe Drugovic, he was turned around, and it all ended with a retirement.

Moreover, a safety car drove onto the track. While he was on the track, it became known about a fine imposed by the stewards on F2 debutant Enzo Fittipaldi, for his actions at the start led to a collision with Marino Sato’s car. But this still did not affect the situation of the Brazilian, since he returned to the pits and could not continue the race.

The race resumed on the 6th lap, and already in the first chicane, Liam Lawson, who was riding 4th, damaged the front fender, so he had to return to the pits to replace the nose cone, especially since he was already shown a black and orange flag, recalling that his car is faulty.

On the same lap in the corner, Ascari flew off the Drugovich track – the tires were probably not yet fully warmed up and did not provide the necessary grip. To evacuate his car, a virtual safety car (VSC) mode was introduced.

Meanwhile, the stewards began to investigate the actions of Robert Schwartzman, who was already the seventh, but acted incorrectly at the time of the start, when he was ahead of several rivals outside the track.

On the 8th lap, the fight on the track resumed, and Schwartzman immediately attracted attention again, but for another reason: he overtook Piastri with a very dashing maneuver and went to 6th position.

Jüri Vips continued to lead, but for the second place a struggle broke out between Beckman and Pursher: the French driver ART attacked the car of the German, but he managed to fight back. But already at the end of the next lap, David over-braked in the first corner, not calculating the speed, and found himself outside the track. Thus, the second position went to Theo, who immediately rushed in pursuit of the leader.

It became known about the 5-second penalty of Schwarzman, who by that time had already outstripped Lirim Zehndeli and reached the top five. The wording is as follows: driving off the highway and obtaining an illegal advantage.

On Lap 11, VSC mode was re-introduced, this time due to Roy Nissani’s U-turn. However, almost immediately it was replaced by a real safety car.

The restart was given on the 14th lap, and Schwartzman immediately managed to get ahead of Beckman, playing another position. From Guan Yu Zhou, who was riding third, Robert was less than a second away.

At the beginning of the 16th lap, Pursher, due to the slipstream in the first corner, overtook Yuri Vips and took the lead. Five laps remained before the finish line, the Estonian was already trying to attack Guan Yu Zhou, and Shvartsman was pressing him.

At the beginning of the 19th lap, Vips blocked the wheels in the 1st turn and was forced to cut the chicane, because of which several riders were able to improve their positions at once, in particular, Zhou moved to 2nd place, and Schwartzman – to third. It was all the more insulting that five penalty seconds should have been added to his result.

Vips rolled out of the top five, and at the beginning of the next lap he was also outstripped by Liam Lawson, his teammate on the Hitech team. Yuri was followed by Bent Wiskal, the Dutch Trident driver.

As a result, Theo Purscher, the Formula 2 debutant, won his second victory of the season and was one of the first to be congratulated by Beat Zehnder, Team Manager Alfa Romeo. Theo is one of the participants in the Sauber youth program, he is taken care of by Frederic Wasseur, and it is possible that soon we will see him in Formula 1. By the way, Pursher also became the author of the best lap of the race, having passed it in 1: 34.314, for which he will receive two more additional prize points.

The second to cross the finish line was Guang Yu Zhou, the third to see the checkered flag was Robert Schwartzman, but after a penalty he moved to 6th position, and Christian Lundgard, Purscher’s partner in the ART Grand Prix, took the podium instead.

The second Saturday sprint in Formula 2 will take place this afternoon, starting at 15:45.

Results of the first sprint