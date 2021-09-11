Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Tesla has patented laser wipers for its cars. This is reported by the Gizmodo edition.

A mention of the invention was found on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The company’s specialists called the device a “pulse-laser debris cleaning system.” The device is installed in a recess above the bonnet and is a laser-emitting unit. The system works intelligently: when it detects contamination, it directs a beam parallel to the surface of the windshield, which literally burns the dirt.

The engineers called the main advantage of such a system complete autonomy – the device works automatically and does not require any action from the user. Also, traditional wipers, according to experts, distract the driver from the road with their movement. However, the produced laser can be dangerous to humans, so cleaning only takes place when there are no people in the vicinity of the machine.

According to the engineers of the American company, the diodes built into the car are so powerful that the rays emitted by them effectively destroy pollution. An example is bird droppings, which are removed by lasers in a matter of seconds. Journalists noted that the patent was filed on May 10, 2019, but the application was registered only in September 2021.

