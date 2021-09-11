gameplay, map size, interface and weapons from Redfall from the creators of Dishonored

Screenshots have been published, which, according to the author, are frames from the upcoming game Redfall from the creators of Dishonored and Prey (2017).

Judging by the published screenshots, the action of the vampire shooter Redfall from Arkane Studios will unfold not only in urban areas, but also “in nature”.

If you believe the information of the author, then in the console exclusive Microsoft players will expect:

6 characters to choose from, each character will have several abilities, including a “unique hero [hero ability]”. For example, a bird (which works like a drone) or “shadow jump” (compared to Blink from Dishonored)

The open world is a cross between Borderlands and Breath of the Wild, and is seamless (compared to BoTw and Ghost of Tsushima).

The main story will take players around the world, but there are many side storylines, missions, battles.

Single and co-op game modes are available. You can go on stealth and with a weapon at the ready.

There is a pumping: for killing monsters and completing tasks, experience is awarded. Enemies can attack in melee and ranged combat, among them not only vampires, but also people. There are boss fights that have been compared to Borderlands.

Map size reminiscent of Fallout 76 (F76 interactive map) or Ghost of Tsushima (GoT interactive map)

Weapons will have different rarities, there are requirements for the character (a certain level is required)

In addition to slots for weapons (3 pieces), first-aid kits and armor, as well as a counter for lockpicks, bandages, wire cutters and keys, there is a memento slot, the purpose of which is not yet clear (“memory”, probably means a certain object).

It is worth noting that (according to the author) screenshots from the alpha testing of Redfall, so everything may change in the final version of the game. According to the informant Timur222, the work has been underway since 2017.

The release of Redfall is scheduled for summer 2022. The game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X | S consoles.

Screenshots:

Trailer: