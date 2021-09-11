Gran Turismo 7 will be “the culmination of a series that lives up to fan expectations.” Details known

Series leader Kazunori Yamauchi stated:

“GT7 is both the culmination of a series that has fulfilled the expectations of GT fans over the years, and a game that heralds the beginning of a difficult mission to bring together the richness of the automotive culture of the past in one video game.”

After Gran Turismo Sport, there will be a new campaign mode, including on the famous Trial Mountain and High-Speed ​​Ring circuits. The developers have done a great job to make the tracks look as detailed and rich as possible, so that they take full advantage of the PS5’s capabilities.

Polyphony Digital hasn’t forgotten about cars either. Scapes is a mode that allows you to take the most stunning pictures of your vehicle using HDR technology and expert settings. Personalization is another feature of Gran Turismo 7. Racing fans will start with the base car first and gradually tweak it to their liking, changing the characteristics of the engine, suspension, brakes, tires and gearbox.

Changeable weather will add complexity to the tracks. Based on data from several thousand points around the world, a realistic view of the sky and changes in lighting at different times of the day and under different weather conditions were recreated.