GTA 5 on PS5 vs. PS4 Pro. Players criticized the lack of major changes

Grand Theft Auto 5 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but with a slight delay, as the players were informed about during the Sony event. The game on new consoles will appear in March 2022.

“With the release of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 in March 2022, the world of Los Santos and Blaine County will come to life in a whole new way. Players will experience a range of technical and graphical improvements across all games, including improved performance on select vehicles in GTA Online and more. “

PS Plus members will continue to receive additional bonuses (GTA $ 1,000,000 / month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game is released on PlayStation 5). What’s more, a standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free on PS5 for the first three months after launch.

The video featured on the PlayStation Showcase contains many famous scenes, but it is difficult to find significant improvements in them. Naturally, the fresh version will generate huge interest, but the first material did not live up to the expectations of fans who write such comments.