Gwyneth Paltrow amazed the network by the similarity with her children

The actress was struck by the similarity with the eldest daughter

The famous Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has pleased the network with a new photo – on it a celebrity poses with her two children: 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow with children / Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

“I am grateful for my two beautiful children, and in general for my whole life! I love you, my dears,” – Gwyneth signed the photo touchingly. In the comments under the photo, fans of the actress noted that the children are a copy of Gwyneth. Especially 15-year-old Apple looks like her mother.

In 2002, Paltrow met musician Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay. They got married in December 2003 at a hotel in Southern California. Their daughter, Apple, was born in 2004, and their son, Moses Bruce Anthony Martin, in 2006. After the birth of her son, Paltrow suffered from postpartum depression. In March 2014, Paltrow and Martin announced their separation after 10 years of marriage.

Recall that Gwyneth Paltrow was sued by a man crippled by her.

Previously, Gwyneth Paltrow showed off a figure in a white bikini on the beach.