How did the Kardashian-Jenner family congratulate Kylie Jenner on her second pregnancy? Let’s tell!

The participant of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, Kylie Jenner, has officially confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy. The 24-year-old model is expecting a second child from 29-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

Yesterday Jenner posted good news on her Instagram page. This time, the TV star did not make a big secret out of her position, as was the case with her first pregnancy, which she announced only on the eve of childbirth. For the first time, Kylie’s fans will be able to enjoy expecting a baby with her and her stellar relatives.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family and close friends of the model were the first to congratulate Kylie in the comments to her post. They lovingly expressed words of support and were incredibly happy about the upcoming replenishment in the family.

The model’s mother, Kris Jenner, proudly shared that she “cried again,” adding, “God has given us a wonderful blessing!”

All of Kylie’s sisters also noted in the comments. Kim Kardashian expressed her emotions in one word: “Crying!”; Kendall Jenner wrote that she “can’t handle” her emotions; “Crying is so beautiful, my blessed angel sister,” Kourtney Kardashian said touchingly; Chloe was able to express her surging emotions with only emoticons.

Fashion model Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi were also happy to share their love with Kylie. “How can you be so beautiful! Roar! Best mom. So happy for you, ”Bella wrote. “My heart is breaking with love for you! Congratulations, ”added Gigi.

The reality TV star did not specify when she is expecting an addition, but we can definitely say that fans now have the opportunity to watch her pregnancy online. Before Jenner posted the news about her wonderful position on Instagram, it was impossible to guess anything from her posts. Therefore, it was a pleasant surprise for everyone.