How Hayley and Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and others celebrated Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon with her husband Jim Toth and children

Yesterday, the fourth Thursday in November, most American families traditionally gathered at the Thanksgiving table to say thank you to all their loved ones and to thank God for all that they have today. During the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday became especially significant, because in 2020, many acutely felt how fragile every human life is. That is why on this day they did not forget to thank the Almighty for the fact that they, their relatives and friends are alive and well.

For someone like Hayley Bieber, this Thanksgiving was also special because for the first time she baked a turkey herself for a gala dinner with her family. Someone, like Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, did not have the opportunity to gather in honor of the holiday with a noisy company, so they spent it with their beloved pets.

Spletnik talks in detail about how these and other stars celebrated Thanksgiving this year in a traditional photo selection.

Hayley BieberHayley Bieber: “My first Thanksgiving turkey. PS No, it didn’t burn.”

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston: “We are grateful for everything.”

Justin Theroux
Reese Witherspoon with her husband Jim Toth and children
Gisele Bundchen
Photo from Instagram Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron: “Some things remain the same. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Health, happiness and communication in any form.”

Sofia Vergara
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara with friendsSofia Vergara with friendsSofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello and parentsSofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello and parentsSofia Vergara with her son ManoloSofia Vergara with her son Manolo

Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and childrenIvanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and children

Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman: “Happy Thanksgiving! With gratitude and love I think of family and friends.”

Freddie Prinze Jr and Sasha Michelle Gellar
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen: “Happy Thanksgiving, my beloved!”

Markle Jacobs with husband Charlie Defrancesco
Kerry Washington
Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming and children
Lily Collins with her fiancé Charlie McDowell and her beloved pet
Ellen DeGeneres with his wife Portia de Rossi
Chiara Ferragni with his son LeoneChiara Ferragni with his son Leone

Sylvester Stallone with daughter Sistine
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova: “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Hilary Duff with her husband Matthew Coma and children
Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown
Nick Brown
Photo from Instagram Derek Blasberg
Karolina Kurkova with her husband Archie Drury, children and parents
Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple and son Moses
Salma HayekSalma Hayek

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Let’s be grateful for whatever we want.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with relatives and children
Milla Jovovich with her husband Paul Anderson and children
Dave Gardner with his daughters
