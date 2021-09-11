How Hayley and Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and others celebrated Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon with her husband Jim Toth and children

Yesterday, the fourth Thursday in November, most American families traditionally gathered at the Thanksgiving table to say thank you to all their loved ones and to thank God for all that they have today. During the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday became especially significant, because in 2020, many acutely felt how fragile every human life is. That is why on this day they did not forget to thank the Almighty for the fact that they, their relatives and friends are alive and well.

For someone like Hayley Bieber, this Thanksgiving was also special because for the first time she baked a turkey herself for a gala dinner with her family. Someone, like Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, did not have the opportunity to gather in honor of the holiday with a noisy company, so they spent it with their beloved pets.

Spletnik talks in detail about how these and other stars celebrated Thanksgiving this year in a traditional photo selection.

Hayley Bieber: “My first Thanksgiving turkey. PS No, it didn’t burn.”



Jennifer Aniston: “We are grateful for everything.”



Justin Theroux



Reese Witherspoon with her husband Jim Toth and children



Gisele Bundchen



Charlize Theron: “Some things remain the same. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Health, happiness and communication in any form.”



Sofia Vergara Sofia Vergara with friends Sofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello and parents Sofia Vergara with her son Manolo

Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and children

Nicole Kidman: “Happy Thanksgiving! With gratitude and love I think of family and friends.”



Freddie Prinze Jr and Sasha Michelle Gellar



Chrissy Teigen: “Happy Thanksgiving, my beloved!”



Markle Jacobs with husband Charlie Defrancesco: “I am grateful for my amazing and loving husband. He prepared a lot of goodies, and now we are going to deliver them to our family and friends.”



Kerry Washington



Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming and children



Lily Collins with her fiancé Charlie McDowell and her beloved pet



Ellen DeGeneres with his wife Portia de Rossi

Chiara Ferragni with his son Leone



Sylvester Stallone with daughter Sistine



Maria Sharapova: “Happy Thanksgiving!”



Hilary Duff with her husband Matthew Coma and children



Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown



Nick Brown



Photo from Instagram Derek Blasberg



Karolina Kurkova with her husband Archie Drury, children and parents



Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple and son Moses



Salma Hayek



Naomi Campbell: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Let’s be grateful for whatever we want.”



Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with relatives and children



Milla Jovovich with her husband Paul Anderson and children



Dave Gardner with his daughters