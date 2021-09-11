“I can’t help but recall the politicized decisions that are far from sports in relation to our country and our team,” Vladimir Putin reports on the Olympics – Athletics

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the results of the Russians at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the past games, the Russian team took fifth place in the medal standings, having won 71 awards, including 20 gold.

“Russian athletes performed well at the Tokyo Olympics. I understand how difficult it was – everyone understands how difficult it was, the whole country – perhaps, in some moments it was extremely difficult.

I cannot but recall the well-known, unfortunately far from sports, politicized decisions with regard to our country and our team.

But, dear friends, you withstood everything, went through all these tests, fought for the sporting honor of Russia and, as I said, fought with dignity, gave the fans, all of us, the joy of victories, an incomparable, uniting feeling of pride for the Fatherland. ” – said Putin at the presentation of state awards to the Olympians in the Kremlin.

“As for Russia’s leadership in rhythmic gymnastics, it has survived for us. We are absolutely convinced of this: it was, is and, I hope, I am sure, will be in the future, ”the President added.

