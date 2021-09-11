Iconic actors who nearly died during filming

There are many dangerous scenes in the cinema, because they are the ones that catch the audience the most. Of course, there are professional stunt doubles for such scenes, but not all celebrities are ready for this.

Some stars completely refuse to resort to the help of professional stuntmen. Some of them almost cost their lives to such stubbornness, reports “Prozvezd” in instagram.

The famous actor Jason Statham in the movie “The Expendables 3”, according to his partner Sylvester Stalone, almost killed himself during the filming. In the scene where his character was driving a truck with faulty brakes, the actor fell from a cliff from a height of 17 meters directly into the Black Sea, fortunately, he used to be a professional driver and thanks to these skills he was able to get out before the car began to sink.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in the movie “The Lone Ranger” got used to the role so much that he almost lost his life. He was supposed to ride a horse, but the animal suddenly reared up and the saddle with the actor began to roll. At that moment, the horse decided to gallop on. Johnny dragged himself 22 meters on the ground and got hit with hooves several times. Depp later admitted that he was recovering for a long time after the injury.

Jennifer Lawrence is also endangered in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. The famous actress almost suffocated during the filming. Lawrence’s character led a group of rebels through a long tunnel that was suddenly filled with smoke. One of the smoke machines broke down, overfilling the room with smoke and the girl simply ran out of oxygen.

Actor Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings, who played the role of Aragorn, almost drowned in a river with a strong current due to the weight of the suit. This happened due to the fault of the film crew, because they did not take into account the current in the river.

Actors for whom the shooting almost turned out to be fatal, photo "Prozvezd"

Actress Isla Fisher in Illusion of Deception had to perform a trick with an aquarium once invented by Harry Houdini. The trick was to release the chains before the oxygen ran out. But suddenly the chain got stuck, and the actress could not get out of the water for a long time. She desperately hit the glass, trying to call for help, but the film crew thought that the girl just got used to the role too well.

In the end, Isla was saved by the fact that she was able to reach the release button and fell out on her own.