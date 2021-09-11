In “Quiet Place 2” noticed a hidden Easter egg to the “Office”

In “Quiet Place 2” they spotted a hidden Easter egg to the “Office”

It looks like John Krasinski decided to remind viewers of his character Jim Halpert.

Still from the movie “Quiet Place”

In the horror film A Quiet Place 2 by John Krasinski, ScreenRant discovered an Easter egg for another project of the actor, director and screenwriter – the TV series The Office, in which he played Jim Halpert.



Krasinski returned to the role of Lee Abbott. There are few scenes with him, because the hero died in the finale of the first part, so there was only a big flashback at the start of the film. However, a reference to the cult sitcom can be seen in another episode.

So, John Krasinski hid the Easter egg at the beginning of the picture. It’s about the scene in which his character’s daughter Regan (Millie Simmonds) looks at Lee’s old map, which depicts the coast of New York. The camera in this moment focuses on Stamford, where the Dunder Mifflin branch is located, where Jim moved in the first half of Season 3 of “The Office”.

Shot from the series “Office”

A more explicit reference would be Scranton, where the main action of the show takes place. However, Stamford is a large city close to the coast, so it was easier to add to the story. And still, the arch with Jim’s transition to the new office perfectly illustrates the main themes of “Quiet Place 2” – travel, the search for a new safe place and, most sadly, Lee’s departure.

And this isn’t the first “Office” reference in the series. In A Quiet Place, there is a scene in which Lee and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) dance slowly while listening to music on headphones. There is a similar episode in The Office season 2, in which Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) also shared a player.

Perhaps, in a potential third part, we should look for hints of “The Office”. The sequel has not yet been announced, but viewers and critics have warmly received the second part, and Krasinski has plans for a whole trilogy.

