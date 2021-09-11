Insider: Alan Wake Remaster Released For A reason – Remedy And Epic Games Are Already Making A Sequel

Remastered recently announced Alan wake by Remedy Entertainment is the “harbinger” of a full-length sequel, which will also be released with the support of Epic Games…

This was stated by the journalist GamesBeat Jeff Grubb during the last podcast Giant bombby repeating your words voiced earlier. An insider claims that the Finnish studio is already working on a full-fledged sequel …

“They are planning a sequel to Alan Wake. This is what I said before … They [Remedy] are working with Epic Games on Alan Wake 2, or at least in preparation for it. So will it turn into something concrete and real? I hope. I think yes. Doubt everything will go downhill. Remedy is very busy. They’re very busy, so we’ll have to wait and see if this translates into something anytime soon or not. But yes, Alan Wake: Remastered is what they call the return of Alan Wake. They say, “Hey, this is one of our key franchises, we want people to remember it.”

This is partly supported by a statement made in relation to an agreement between Remedy and Epic Games, which said that the studio will release a multiplatform AAA title and another smaller game under the same franchise with financial support from the publisher. Considering that one of them ended up being Alan Wake: Remastered, logic dictates that another project will be associated with Alan Wake.

In addition, Remedy itself announced recently that their major Epic Games title has already entered a full production phase.

Alan Wake is a psychological action thriller that originally came out in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive and appeared on PC two years later. The game featured a bestselling author trying to solve the mystery of his wife’s disappearance while reliving events from his last book, which he does not remember writing.

Enhanced Reissue Coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC in the Epic Games Store 5 october…

