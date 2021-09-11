insiders talk about the “problem” Johnny Depp

As you know, Johnny Depp lost the trial with the tabloid The Sun, who christened him a home tyrant, as a result of which he had to abandon further filming in the movie “Fantastic Beasts 3”. Now his character is played by Mads Mikkelsen.

The publication notes that Johnny had a special contract with Warner Bros., which meant that he would receive all royalties for his role, even if the film was not filmed or his character was removed or replaced. According to THR, Warner Bros. still pays Johnny his $ 16 million.

Also, the publication told about the case when Depp starred in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Once during the filming period, the actor allegedly swallowed eight ecstasy pills at once and slowed down the production of the film, as a result of which Disney postponed filming in Australia for two weeks and was forced to pay compensation in the amount of 350 thousand dollars a day. During the same period, according to THR, Depp cut off his fingertip during a quarrel with Amber Heard and flew away from the filming of “Pirates” to Los Angeles for an operation, which caused the filming to be postponed again.

The article quotes a producer who recently worked with Depp: “Over the past 35 years, he has never been told ‘no’. Typical Hollywood. I’ve never seen Depp like this. ” Another source who worked with Johnny spoke negatively about working with him: “It is simply impossible to work with him. It is radioactive. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova