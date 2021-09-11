Intel DG2 (Arc Alchemist) graphics can compete with GeForce RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6700XT

According to a slide published by VideoCardz with reference to a Chinese source, Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will compete with solutions in the $ 100– $ 500 price range. The DG2 series GPUs will face head-to-head competition with NVIDIA GA104 and AMD Navi 22 in the upper midrange. This slide only mentions two DG2 series GPUs.

SOC1 DG2 graphics are aimed at the segment in the TDP range of 175-225W – the same place where the NVIDIA RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti are currently performing. In the AMD camp, direct competitors will be the Radeon RX 6700XT and RX 6600 XT. The authors of VideoCardz point out that the RX prefix is ​​missing on the slide in the Radeon section – this is a somewhat strange error. It also mentions the Radeon 6500 XT, which has not yet been announced. It is assumed that we are talking about video cards that will be released this year. It should also be noted that graphics on GPU SOC1 will be offered in the $ 300- $ 499 range – Intel is likely to release several products on this processor.

A SOC2 GPU with a TDP of 75W will be a mainstream GPU with GTX 1650 SUPER or better. This solution in versions DG2-384 or DG2-256 belongs to the price segment of $ 100– $ 145, and current models from NVIDIA and AMD are absent here: both manufacturers refused to work in this segment with the release of new architectures.

The official announcement of products based on Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs is expected in the first quarter of 2022. The chips are manufactured on the Xe-HPG architecture using 6 nm technology from the contractor TSMC.