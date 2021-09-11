Italy’s Data Protection Authority asks Facebook for clarification on its smart glasses

The Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali) said the day before that it asked Facebook for clarification regarding the operation of the smart glasses announced by the company. The agency would like to assess whether the product in question complies with data protection laws.

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban brand EssilorLuxottica to launch Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Starting at $ 299, the device allows you to listen to music, take calls, take photos and short videos, and post footage to Facebook services via the Facebook View application.

The Italian agency said it had contacted the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in Ireland to clarify the product. The European headquarters of the social network is located in this country, so the Italian side had to contact their Irish counterparts.

The Italian authorities have asked for information on what measures Facebook has taken to protect people who accidentally appeared in the frame when shooting with glasses cameras, in particular, the department is concerned about the protection of children. The administration of the social network will also have to explain how the system makes the collected data anonymous, as well as what are the functions of the voice assistant working with glasses.

“We know people have questions about new technologies, so prior to the release of Ray-Ban Stories, we contacted the Irish DPC to share how we ensured privacy during product development and the functionality of glasses that will give device owners and people around them peace of mind. We will answer Garante’s questions through the Irish DPC and we look forward to further cooperation with regulators in Europe. “– said a spokesman for Facebook.