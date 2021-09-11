“It’s not normal when a player arrives, changes clothes and goes to the game two hours later.”

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak spoke about replacing Alexander Erokhin with Danil Krugovoy in the 7th round match between Tinkoff RPL and Akhmat, and also commented on the situation with Wilmar Barrios.

Zenit beat Akhmat 3: 1 and returned to 1st place in the standings.

– How do you rate the output of Kravtsov?

– We know his qualities, but he does not often manage to play in the central zone – he has very strong competitors in the person of Barrios, Kuzyaev, Wendel.

– Malcolm and Claudinho can play. Can you now compete for Barrios to play against Chelsea?

– Here the reason lies in a slightly different plane. It seems to me that this is not normal, when a player arrives, after two hours of the match he changes his clothes and goes to the match. Something needs to be done with international windows, if they are such that the players do not have time to return to the club. If someone has 25 players or more and you can replace those who did not have time to return – this is one thing. If there are not so many players, it is different. As for Barrios’ participation in the game against Chelsea, this is no longer entirely football competence. There are UK government regulations. If they make concessions to us if possible, we will be glad. If not, what can we do, we live, but at such a time and in this mode we have been working for the second year.

– Please comment on Erokhin’s position on Krugovoy, who didn’t seem to understand what position he took?

– Replacement as needed. In the end, Akhmat attacked through the flanks and rebounds from the flanks. We have released one fresh player. Sasha Erokhin arrived tired, it was necessary to give him and others an opportunity to rest, they released the one who is fresher, – said Semak.

On Tuesday, Zenit will face Chelsea in the 1st round of the Champions League group stage.

