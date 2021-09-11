Jennifer Aniston on life after her divorce from Justin Theroux: “I still believe in love!”

Jennifer Aniston

Towards the end of the year, the Friends team instilled in the hearts of fans of the famous sitcom hope for the continuation of the TV show. And now this news does not leave the stripes. So, People magazine dedicated one of its fresh covers to 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston. The actress commented on the loud news about the possible return of her character Rachel Green to the screens, and also shared her memories of life before Friends.

Aniston admitted that at the beginning of her acting career, she had a serious conflict with her parents, who were skeptical about her choice of profession. Jennifer did not specify in an interview which one of them frightened her with poverty and failure.

“You will never earn a cent!” Don’t threaten me. Just watch me. Being honest with yourself and in your relationship with your family was not easy because it all meant telling the truth, – said the actress.



Jennifer Aniston with her father



Shot from the series “Friends”



Success in Friends quickly dispelled all doubts. Aniston has been on the show for 10 years. She was evasive about the timing of Rachel Greene’s return.

I do not know. We all try. It’s a never-ending question, isn’t it? What else can make a company of six actors feel so proud! – she commented on the rumors about the new filming of “Friends”.

The personal life of the actress interests her fans no less. Last year, Jennifer broke up with her second husband, Justin Theroux, 48. The actors have maintained friendly relations. In an interview with People, Aniston admitted that she continues to believe in love.

Love is a fantastic and wonderful thing. Through it, we recognize ourselves. Even when it’s scary and painful, love is worth it. I sympathize with people who have hardened and do not let her into their lives. I have loved many people. Even the cracks in this relationship are beautiful. Wouldn’t be who I am now without my past

Jennifer said.



