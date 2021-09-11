Jennifer Aniston on supporting Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards: “It’s All For Me”

Jennifer Aniston

Talk about yesterday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards continues to this day. But no, they are not discussing its results, but behind-the-scenes moments. Still would! Indeed, at the ceremony, the ex-spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt finally met in front of everyone, and the pictures in which the actor holds his ex-wife by the hand and watches her speech on stage were scattered across the network.





The actress herself, as it turned out, was very surprised at how emotionally Pitt reacted to her victory (Aniston won the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role in The Morning Show). When ET journalist Cheryl Hickey told her that Brad almost shed a tear as he watched her accept the award, Jennifer was surprised.

Oh no!

She answered incredulously.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxCS78tkNl4

Then Hickey asked her what it was like to feel the love and support of Pitt, as well as all her friends.

This means a lot to me! We all grew up together. That is why their work touches me, excites me and allows me to be here. It’s just fantastic

– Jen said.

After the SAG Awards, fans of the star couple again started talking about the possible reunion of the former spouses. However, Jen herself called such conversations “crazy” even before the ceremony. But, who knows, perhaps after meeting with her ex-husband she was no longer so categorical? ..