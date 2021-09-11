Jennifer Aniston reveals a rare photo of her Beverly Hills mansion

Jennifer Aniston

Lately, 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston has often shone in the light of cameras at social events (her role in the series “The Morning Show” attracted a lot of attention). And the other day, the actress decided to dilute a large number of her shots from the tracks with a rare home shot on Instagram. Jen photographed the sunrise in her garden, showing the scenery she sees every day at her Beverly Hills mansion.

Morning beauty – Aniston commented on the photo.



Jennifer Aniston



… and a photo from her home in Beverly Hills



The movie star showed a place where she finds solitude from the constant hype around her own person. Designer Stephen Shadley worked on a 1970s home for her when she took over the property.

I can compare my home to a hug. I love its silence … This house has a Hollywood story – I can imagine how they played the piano here, and noisy companies laughed in the next room, – the actress once said in an interview with Architectural Digest.

Stephen Shadley said that his task was to create an atmosphere of calm and quiet refuge.



Jennifer Aniston’s garden in Beverly Hills



