Jennifer Lawrence is expecting the birth of her first child

It’s hard to believe, but a rebel and absolutely wild girl Jennifer Lawrence tries on a completely unusual role for her – she is preparing to become the mother of her first child. The 31-year-old Oscar winner and her husband Cooke Maroni will soon become parents. This is exclusively reported by the edition PEOPLE. On Wednesday, representatives of the star couple told the outlet about the good news.

We remind you that Lawrence and Maroni first began dating in June 2018, and the following February, the actress and her 37-year-old art dealer chosen one were engaged. In October 2019, the lovers tied the knot during a wedding in Rhode Island.

The micro-celebration for 150 guests star of “Hunger Games”, “Joy” and “My boyfriend is crazy” and Maroni were also star friends, among whom were seen actresses Amy Schummer and Emma Stone, TV star Chris Jenner, as well as singer Adele.

The ceremony took place at the luxurious Belcourt estate in Newport, a mansion designed in 1894 by the American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

The estate was inspired by the hunting lodge of Louis XIII in Versailles and is currently home to Caroline Rafaelyan, CEO of Alex and Ani.

In June 2019, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest person I have ever met,” while participating in Katt Sadler’s Nudes With Katt Sadler podcast.