Jennifer Lawrence told what she regretted after the wedding: “I did not arrange something grandiose”

The actress did not have enough impressions of the bachelorette party.

In a new episode of the Absolutely Not podcast, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she would like to have a bigger bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Cook Maroney last year.

The actress explained that her friend had a wedding on the same dates as hers, so they had a bachelorette party together.

We had night gatherings in my house, but I wish I had arranged something more grandiose. But it was a lot of fun. I don’t know if my friend liked it, but I was delighted

– shared Jennifer.

Lawrence and Maroney’s wedding took place in October 2019, attended by Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller, Nicole Richie and other celebrity friends of the couple. There were a total of 150 guests at Jennifer’s and Cook’s wedding. Lawrence walked to the altar in a luxurious Dior wedding dress, for which she had rented an entire room in a historic hotel the day before.

For the first time, Jennifer and Cook’s romance became known in the summer of 2018. In February 2019, they got engaged and, after the wedding, began to lead a more private life. Cooke Maroney is a non-public person, he is engaged in art, runs the Gladstone Gallery. But at the same time, he rotates in the circles of the film business, thanks to which he met Jennifer.

