Jolie and Pitt’s daughter, who dreamed of changing sex, surprised by a change in appearance: January 15, 2021, 05:27

The native daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh Nouvel, who had previously stated her desire to change sex, apparently abandoned the idea of ​​interfering with the natural order of things. The girl began to grow long hair and wear girlish outfits, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to Teleprogramma.pro.

The other day, 14-year-old Shiloh was spotted shopping. The actors’ daughter came to the mall in a black hoodie and short denim shorts, exposing her long slender legs. The young girl complemented the look with a stylish leather backpack and high top sneakers.

Fans were surprised by the feminine image of a teenager. After all, Shilo from the age of three asked to consider her a boy and for a long time took hormonal drugs that helped her look more masculine. She wore short hair, boyish clothes and demanded to be called John. It has been reported that at the age of 16, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter can undergo gender reassignment surgery.

In the comments, users noted that the girl is becoming more and more like her mother: “How graceful,” “amazing legs,” “slim and beautiful.”

Psychologist Natalya Naumova, in an interview with FAN, warned that the child should not be given the freedom to choose sex, as this can cause great harm to the psyche. He understands that he needs to make a decision, but he cannot because of lack of experience.

According to the expert, parents need to support the child and say how good it is that he was born a boy or girl. It is necessary to explain that it is great to be the way you were born. Such an impact will not harm the psyche at all, but, on the contrary, will help the child get rid of anxiety.

Having reached the age of majority, a person has the right to make a decision himself, because it will already be conscious, said Naumova. Obviously, over the years, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began to realize that her decision, made at such an early age, was hasty.

Jolie and Pitt’s marriage fell apart in 2019 after 14 years of relationship. The celebrity couple is still suing for custody of children. Recall that the actors raised six children together – the sons of Maddox, Pax and Knox, the daughters of Zakhara, Shiloh and Vivien. Only three – Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne – are the biological children of Angelina and Brad.