Kendall Jenner shared a funny video with her father before sex reassignment surgery: video

In the distant 80s, Caitlyn Jenner, while still a man, starred in a commercial for chips.

Kendall Jenner reminded her Instagram followers of what her father was like before the trans. We will remind, five years ago, Bruce Jenner changed gender and became Caitlin Jenner.

Kendall posted an old commercial for Pringle’s chips starring her father. “Pringle’s ad from the 1980s. Wait … Is that, Caitlyn Jenner? What a pleasant surprise! ” – she signed the video.

Sister Kendall Kourtney Kardashian also posted this video. “God! Dad is so cute, ”she signed the video, although Bruce-Caitlin is not her own father.

Caitlyn Jenner is now 70 years old. She does not regret making the transgender transition. In a recent interview with People, she said, “I have no regrets. This is my journey. Yes, it is different from other trans people. I understand. But the bottom line is this: when I wake up in the morning, I’m happy with myself. “

As a man, Bruce rose to fame as a decathlete, winning the gold medal at the 1975 Pan American Games and 1976 Olympics, setting a world record. He was married three times and raised 10 children. His last wife was Kris Kardashian, who gave birth to Kendall and Kylie from him.

Jenner said that he thought about gender transition in his youth and even started hormone therapy, but interrupted it when he met his future wife Chris. In 2015, Bruce publicly announced that he was changing his name to Caitlin.

In 2016, Caitlin released her memoir, Secrets of My Life, and the documentary series I Am Caitlin.

