Khedira reveals Ronaldo’s weakness

German midfielder Sami Khedira, who played for Real Madrid and Juventus Turin, spoke about his stellar ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is the best footballer I’ve ever played with. He really has a huge ego, he does not play well in defense, and sometimes even ignores defensive actions altogether. However, all this is covered by the trophies that he won. Let ten players defend and Ronaldo scores, ”Gazzetta dello Sport quotes the midfielder.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker changed his club registration last summer. Cristiano moved from Juventus to Manchester United for 15 million euros.