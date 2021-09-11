Khloe Kardashian announced that she had had a coronavirus, reports Associated Press…

“It was really bad for a couple of days,” said one of the Kardashian sisters.

According to her, she had a cough, chills, vomiting, headaches.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 44 million cases have been registered in the world, more than 1.1 million patients have died. More than 1.5 million people with COVID-19 have been identified in Russia. The Russian Federation was the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The drug was developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. It was named Sputnik V. On October 14, the Novosibirsk Center “Vector” registered the second Russian vaccine against the coronavirus “EpiVacCorona”.

