Kim Kardashian praised the appearance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet in Venice

Even Kim Kardashian is overjoyed at the Bennifer 2.0 reunion. “Bennifer Forevera “, – wrote the star on her Instagram under the photo of Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez and put a heart. The stars appeared on the red carpet as a couple again. The lovers appeared at the Venice Film Festival at the premiere of “The last duel” Friday night. Affleck, 49, wrote the script for the film and was directed by Ridley Scott. They were helped by Affleck’s longtime friend and frequent associate, Matt Damon, who is also known as a fan of Ben’s renewed romance with 52-year-old J.Lo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy

This Venice exit marked J.Lo and Ben’s first official red carpet appearance since February 2003. Then Affleck played the main role in the film “Daredevil“. They were engaged at the time, but broke up a few months later in January 2004. Now the couple is back together and happy. In July, they celebrated the singer’s birthday in Italy on a mega-yacht, and this week they shine in Venice. They arrived spectacularly on a water taxi and were later photographed hugging on the hotel’s balcony. There is also information that Ben and Jennifer are looking for a new cozy nest – in July, the couple visited a $ 65 million mansion in the posh Holmby Hills area of ​​Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy

A source photo: Gettyimages

