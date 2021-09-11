King’s Bounty II received the promised first patch, but so far only on PC

Prime Matter Publishing and Development Studio 1C Entertainment reported about the release of the first patch for their fantasy role-playing game King’s Bounty II and shared the details of the patch.

In addition to the promised fixes, the update brought options to change the keyboard layout (QWERTY / AZERTY), adjust the maximum frame rate and viewing angle, and enable vertical sync by default.

In addition, the authors fixed a number of bugs, freezes at locations when moving and animation of movement of female characters, and also added highlighting of the selected ability in battle. A complete list of changes can be viewed on Steam.

The update has already arrived on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), and on consoles – PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch – is undergoing final review, so it will be available a little later.

In subsequent patches, they promise to add difficulty levels, additional settings for changing controls, the ability to speed up animation in battle, a photo mode, a separate tab with all the notes found and “Much more”…