Forward Patrick Bamford, playing in Foggy Albion for Leeds, fell into the sphere of interests of the more eminent club. According to 90min, the 28-year-old goal scorer is on Liverpool’s shortlist.

The head coach of the Merseysiders, Jurgen Klopp, is personally interested in signing the striker, who recently extended his contract with the Peacocks until mid-2026.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, the cost of Bamford is 22 million euros.

In the current English Premier League, Patrick has played three matches, scored one goal and made one assist.