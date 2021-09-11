Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Dress Up Like a Rock Star Girl

“What’s my age again?” – We asked ourselves when, at the beginning of the year, we suddenly saw a photo of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Instagram. It’s like 2021, not 2000, and we stopped following Barker’s work and life even before Instagram was even invented. Turned out Travis is Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend. And now he has been gently hugging her for six months now in the car, then on the runway, then on the front staircase of the Kardashian residence. The Western press is replete with headlines: “Instagram is a new trend – punk-rock boyfriend”, and this trend has already been tested not only by Courtney, but also by Megan Fox, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Punk rock boyfriends have their own charm. They do not seek to look like they have stepped out of a glossy picture. They are canon bad fights (and who among us doesn’t like them?). And the era of stellar romances with rappers seems to be coming to an end (besides, rap as a genre is rapidly losing popularity). Bella Hadid broke up with The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez changed two lovers after Drake, Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West. Only Rihanna is out of the picture, but Rihanna is a billionaire, she does not owe anything to anyone at all.

We are joking, of course. Love is above all, and the type of activity in this matter does not matter. But he leaves an unconditional imprint on the style, and Kourtney Kardashian is a vivid example of this. Here she walks with Barker in Calabasas in flared trousers in the spirit of the 1970s, here she puts on rough boots with a voluminous ankle-length trench coat, and here she goes on a date with Travis in a vintage Vivienne Westwood velor corset, which Westwood invented just in her young punk years. … And Barker is delighted with these images of the Kardashians – confirm the comments of the rocker literally under every photo of Kourtney. We also suggest that you dress as if your boyfriend is a rock star. All you need are oversized sweaters, leather pants, and a pair of Dr. Martens. You can also complement your look with a Hermés Kelly handbag. At least that’s what Courtney does.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, March 26, 2021 © Legion-Media

Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope and Travis Barker, May 11, 2021 © Legion-Media

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, June 15, 2021 © Legion-Media