Krasinski and Blunt cancel divorce fashion

The couple have been keeping their feelings for 11 years and have shared the recipe with the press.

There is no doubt that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are a happy couple. The star of “The Office” shoots his wife in his films, although initially they agreed not to participate in the same projects in order to avoid quarrels.

Later, the ban was canceled, because even the perfect couple can quarrel. In an interview with Eonline, John and Emily revealed the secret to a happy marriage.

“You need to keep loving and just listen to each other,” Blunt said.

Earlier, John and Emily admitted that the quarantine in March 2020 only strengthened their marriage. According to them, a common understanding of how important support and trust are “a very important anchor”.

Celebrities met in 2008. After the actress starred in The Devil Wears Prada, co-star Anne Hathaway invited her to a party, where John also came. Then Emily did not yet suspect that she had met her future husband.

Their relationship developed rapidly, but Krasinski and Blunt hid their feelings from the press. The romance of the stars became known only in the summer of 2009, when the couple announced their engagement. A year later, John and Emily played a modest wedding at their mutual friend George Clooney’s mansion in Italy.

In 2014, the couple had their first child, Hazel, and in 2016, their second daughter, Violet, was born. Emily always speaks of John as a good father and does not get tired of repeating how lucky she is with him.

