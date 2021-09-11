Lando Norris: The team made the right decision

In the top five, the McLaren riders were the only ones to start the Saturday sprint on soft rubber, and it turned out to be the right decision.

Daniel Riccardo (3rd): “Today I attacked with full strength, I had a very good start and good acceleration, so in the 1st turn I even caught up with Max. I decided to slow down later and see what happens. But tomorrow we will have another chance!

In general, thanks to the fact that I did a great sprint, today we gave the fans what they wanted to see! (laughs) The first six months I had difficulties, but during the summer break I just managed to look at the situation from the outside and rebuild, so today’s result is encouraging. I’m doing much better now.

As for tomorrow, in my opinion, Max won too many races this year, and I think that out of respect for my Italian name in the race, he will not fight too aggressively. If I manage to start well, he will cover me from the attacks of other opponents! (laughs).

He will still earn a lot of points, even if he finishes second, and I will give him the best lap of the race!

Seriously, my goal is to climb the podium. But for this you need to think carefully about tactics, because Mercedes, due to the fact that they have faster cars, will be able to get ahead of us due to an earlier or later pit stop. It is this moment that will largely determine the outcome of the Grand Prix. “

Lando Norris (4th): “At the start, everything went well, although I was driving very close to the wall, but when the car is on the grass, you do not know if it will hit a bump, or something else will happen at the moment when I will return to the track. I was driving to the right of Lewis when he started pushing me to the side, and I did not like it also because at that moment there were no cars in front of me, so I could not use the slipstream.

It was because of this that Daniel managed to get ahead of me, and Pierre Gasly also tried. In the end, I still overtook Lewis, but, on the other hand, because of this I had difficulties.

Obviously, the Soft tires helped a good start, but from the third lap it became clear that the Medium tires worked better. Our pace was higher than that of everyone else, and we correctly calculated that soft tires can give a chance to get ahead of someone. I was confident that both Mercedes and Red Bull would start on Medium. We took advantage of this, especially since we had nothing to lose. Now we can say that the team made a good decision.

It will be more difficult to choose the optimal strategy for tomorrow. In addition, temperatures will be higher during the race, making it more difficult to handle the rubber. Of course, since everyone can choose the tires of their choice, someone can follow our example and start on soft tires to get the advantage on the first lap.

Everyone thinks that Monza is ideal for overtaking, but in reality overtaking on this track is not so easy. Therefore, now we have to analyze everything, and it is possible that starting on Soft will turn out to be quite a good option. But we will also consider the rubber of the Medium and Hard compositions.

While everything is going great for our team this weekend, Daniel and I are pushing each other up and tomorrow we will start from a good position. It also gives you the ability to interact and use tactical maneuvers to get ahead of your opponents. I think my partner is doing well this weekend. “