Lian Li has released the O11 Air Mini – a relatively compact but roomy case with good ventilation

Lian Li has released a small tower case, the O11 Air Mini, which features dense mesh panels on the front, top, and sides, as well as three pre-installed PWM fans. The novelty will be available in black and white color options starting at $ 109.99.

With a combination of mesh panels, the ability to mount up to ten 120mm fans and a dust filter vent on the bottom, the chassis provides good ventilation. The two 140mm fans in the front and one 120mm fan in the rear provide a good basis for good thermal management. When using liquid cooling, it is supported to install multiple radiators up to 280 mm in size. As for the CPU cooler, its height is limited to 167 mm.

Inside the case there is room for a mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboard, an ATX-compatible power supply, a discrete graphics accelerator up to 362 mm in length. The novelty provides seven slots for expansion cards in the case of ATX motherboards and five slots if a Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX board is used. Supports the installation of four 3.5 – and two 2.5-inch drives.

The O11 Air Mini case has dimensions of 384 × 400 × 288 mm. It will ship for a suggested price of $ 109.99 for the black version and $ 119.99 for the white version.