Manchester United beat Newcastle. Ronaldo scored two goals after returning to the Premier League

Today, 11 September, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, as part of the 4th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United hosted Newcastle United. Manchester United won 4-1.

The account was opened in added time to the first half. Forward of the Red Devils Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Freddie Woodman. The match with Newcastle was the first for the Portuguese after returning to the camp of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo’s first goal since returning to Manchester United:

At the 59th minute of the meeting, the “forty” player Javier Manquillo with the transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin returned the equality to the scoreboard.

Already in the 61st minute of the match, Ronaldo scored the second goal from the transfer of Luke Shaw.

Ronaldo’s second goal in the match:

Ten minutes before the end of the meeting, Portuguese midfielder of the Red Devils Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal against Newcastle with a pass from Paul Pogba.

In added time to the second half, the player of the “Red Devils” Jesse Lingard scored a goal and set the final score of the meeting – 4: 1.

In the fifth round of the English Premier League, Manchester United will play away from West Ham United, while Newcastle United will take on Leeds United at home.