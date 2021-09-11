Medvedev reached the final of the US Open – 09/11/2021

TASS, September 11. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Alyassim in the semifinals of the US Open.

The meeting ended with a score of 6: 4, 7: 5, 6: 2 in favor of the 25-year-old Russian. In the second set, Medvedev was losing 2: 5. In the final, the Russian tennis player will play with the winner of the match between the first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic and the representative of Germany Alexander Zverev (fourth in the ranking).

Medvedev is 25 years old and ranks second in the ranking of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (APR). The Russian athlete has 12 titles under the auspices of the organization. His highest achievement at the Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the finals of the US Open (2019) and Australia (2021). He reached the US Open semi-finals last year. In the final of the 2019 tournament, the Russian lost to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Auger-Allassim is 21 years old, he is on the 15th line of the world ranking. Reaching the US Open semi-finals is his best Grand Slam record. In the first round of the tournament, the Canadian beat Russian Evgeny Donskoy (7: 6 (7: 0), 3: 6, 7: 6 (7: 1), 7: 6 (10: 8).