Megan Fox starred in a new photo shoot and talked about the romance with Colson Baker: “Our relationship is karmic.”

35-year-old Megan Fox is featured in one of the seven covers of the new CR Fashion Book. In the main photo taken by Petra Collins, the actress appeared in a black bodysuit and jacket with gold studs, assuming a seductive pose. Megan also gave an interview to the publication, in which she talked about her relationship with her boyfriend, 31-year-old musician Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker), and mental health.

I think that part of our connection arose naturally, because our relationship is so karmic and our souls are so intertwined at a higher level that much of it is beyond our control. This is controlled for us by the spirits of our ancestors – the energies that watch over us,

– told about the relationship with Coulson Megan.

The actress also talked about her struggles with manic depression, a “pretty severe” eating disorder, and how that personal experience relates to her famous role in Jennifer’s Body.

I came to this world as a very bright, sunny and happy person. However, at some point I went through some trauma as a child, and I developed a fairly serious eating disorder and manic depression (more commonly referred to as bipolar disorder today – Ed.), Which are common in my family, so it definitely is there was a fight against some chemical imbalance.

When I turned 20, this demon of an angry woman began to wake up in me. I have connected to this archetype several times. This is what you see in Jennifer. This is a kind of evil line that can appear if you combine with this ancient energy,

– said Megan.

As for the present, the actress seems to have learned to take life positively again:

I repeat the mantra that life is just a series of moments. I lived this moment, which was very active and rewarding both emotionally and spiritually. And I’m really happy with this moment.

Fox also noted that public opinion about her is wrong.

I always knew that I was smart, so it was strange that this particular trait was taken away from me when I became famous. Growing up, my mind was the only strength I thought I had. I have never relied on appearance or popularity, I was not like that. And it was quite difficult when people recognize you by all those things with which you do not identify yourself, otherwise the only thing that you believe in was taken away from you.

I do not sit here with the belief that everyone has now risen to a new level of consciousness or that we are all now in a society where we are more open and aware. Archaic things like slut-shaming, judging mothers are still quite common, at least in my experience.

– shared Megan.

The article appeared amid new rumors about the engagement of Megan and her boyfriend. Last Wednesday, at a rehearsal for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, the actress was spotted with a “ring on that finger,” a source told Us Weekly. During Sunday’s broadcast of the ceremony, Machine Gun Kelly may make an “unexpected announcement”, according to an insider.

Recall that Megan and Coulson began dating in the spring of 2020. They met each other on the set of the thriller “Midnight on a Grain Field”, in which Megan starred in the lead role, and the musician played a secondary role. Previously, Megan was married for 10 years to Brian Austin Green, they have three common sons.