Microsoft Optimizes and Improves Windows 11 Performance with Memory, Processor, and File Storage

Microsoft Windows 11 will make your computer faster thanks to various optimizations of the PC components. The new user interface and faster animations are just some of the features that will make Windows 11 a worthy upgrade over Windows 10. However, the company still has a lot of work to do, especially on an oversimplified taskbar that severely limits functionality (for example, the lack of a “never combine”). But other features, such as remembering the position of each window when using multiple monitors, will surely be appreciated by users.

Steve Dispena, vice president of corporate governance at Microsoft, says the changes to the system will enable Windows 11 to save an average of 32% memory and 37% CPU utilization. Much attention has been paid to Windows hibernation and wake-up times. Starting with the 8th Gen Intel Core series, Microsoft is pushing for near-instant wake-ups, as it has done with ARM-based devices.

The new system will change application priorities and improve memory management. Heavy load should no longer slow down foreground applications. The system will prioritize these applications by allocating memory resources and processor power. At the software level, Microsoft has mitigated resource constraints for key processing threads, ensuring that capacity is conserved for threads that really need it. This change alone improves the rate at which the system wakes from sleep by 25%, says Steve Dispens.

Microsoft Windows 11 will be released on October 5 as a free update for Windows 10 users.