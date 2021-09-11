“My King”: Kim Kardashian congratulates Kanye West on his birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

June 8, Kanye West turned 43 years old. In honor of this event, his wife, 39-year-old Kim Kardashian, shared several family photos on Instagram and wrote him a touching congratulation.

Happy birthday, my king.

In the story, a mother with many children (Kim and Kanye, who recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, are raising six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm) thanked her husband for staying true to himself.

Happy birthday baby! Thank you for always being yourself and not letting this world change you. Life would not be like this without you!

She added.

The rapper was also congratulated by his mother-in-law, 64-year-old Kris Jenner.

Happy birthday! You are a wonderful son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend. Thank you for being so special. You are an important part of our family. I love you so much,

She tweeted, posting some photos with West.

And if now the rapper is with his family, then just a few days ago he was seen at a demonstration in his hometown of Chicago: Kanye joined the protesters against police brutality and racism. He wore a black mask, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and Yeezy Season 2 sneakers. The rally was held in connection with the tragic death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 at the police station after a police officer pinned him to the ground and almost he choked with his knee for nine minutes.

Kanye decided to cover the full tuition costs of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna. He also donated $ 2 million to charities.

Kim also made a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Like many of you, I am angry. I am furious and disgusted. My heart is broken, I can feel how mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children are suffering because their loved one was killed or unjustly imprisoned for being black. Although I will never know about the pain and suffering they endured, or what it is like trying to survive in a world plagued by racism, I know that I can use my own voice to hear the voices of those who are not. listened for too long

She concluded, urging her followers to support the Color of Change petition, which demands that officers who were present at Floyd’s death in Minneapolis be arrested and charged with murder.