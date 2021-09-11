Napoli – Juventus. Forecast and bet for 2.95 / Football predictions

Napoli will play at home with Juventus in the 3rd round of the Italian championship. The match will take place on September 11, beginning at 19:00 Moscow time. Napoli – Juventus: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Napoli

“Napoli” in the beginning of the season will fight for the highest places. Why doesn’t this team get a wedge in the championship race ?!

At the moment, Napoli 6 points scored after two rounds played. The team occupies the 5th place in the championship standings, lagging behind the leader Lazio only in additional indicators.

In the last round, Napoli played a nervous match. On the road, the Neapolitans defeated Genoa with great effort (1: 2).

“Napoli” is plagued by personnel problems. They won’t play in this meeting either Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Drys Mertens and Viktor Osimen.

Juventus

Care Cristiano Ronaldo became the main failure of the summer for the residents of Turin. Now it will be even more difficult for Juventus to regain the title.

So the team started the new championship frankly unsuccessfully. At this moment Juventus takes only 12th place with one point in the asset.

In the previous round of the championship, the team sensationally lost at home. Moreover, Juventus did not cope with the Serie A newcomer Empoli (0: 1).

Without Ronaldo, the Turin people will, in fact, have to build a new playing ensemble. The star Portuguese meant too much to the team.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on Napoli for 2.46, for a draw for 3.56, and at Juventus – for 2.95…

The hosts are on the rise, but in this match they will play without a number of leaders.

Juventus is just learning to play without Ronaldo, but in this meeting they will try to take three points …

Turintsy have not yet won the championship that has just begun, and the Neapolitans have serious staffing problems. Our forecast and bid – Victory of Juventus with odds 2.95…