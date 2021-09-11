New season of the KHL business club: 15 partners and new projects: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

On September 10, at the CSKA – Lokomotiv match, a business club for KHL partners was held.

The League introduced the companies with which it began cooperation in the new season, and also thanked the existing partners for their trust. The members of the business club were greeted by the KHL Vice President for Marketing and Communications Sergey Dobrokhvalov.

“We haven’t gathered in such a roster for a long time, we know how the pandemic affected the last championship and we hope that in the coming season we will have full stands, which is important for us as the League and for our partners. Last season showed that we are one friendly family, which is only getting bigger and nothing will separate us. Today we are glad to welcome new partners, and those who have been with us for many years would like to say thank you for their support and wish the implementation of new projects ”, – told Dobrokhvalov…

The league started the 2021/2022 season with 15 partners. For many years the KHL has been supporting Insurance Group SOGAZ, international payment system Mastercard, provider of TV broadcasts KHL company Rostelecom, betting company “Fonbet”, operator of cellular communication and the fastest mobile Internet “Megaphone”, technology partner company SAP, the world leader in household appliances sales (according to Euromonitor International Limited) company Haier, the official tires of the KHL championship Hankook tires, photo equipment supplier Canon, as well as information partners – “Autoradio” and VK…

The partners have prepared many interesting activations for fans, which are planned to be implemented in the starting season. In particular, during the second break, the floor was given to representatives of the companies. Mastercard and “Fonbet”to share their plans for the upcoming championship. Timofey Reshetilov, Manager for Marketing and Sponsored Activations of Mastercard, spoke about the launch of discounts on tickets for KHL matches on Yandex.Afish for Mastercard cardholders. Head of the department of charitable projects of the “Fonbet” company Nikita Ivanov stopped at the support of the partner of the League clubs, activities for spectators and joint charitable projects with the KHL.

“We are glad that the partnership between Mastercard and KHL has been extended for another 2 seasons. For six years now, we have been creating special offers and invaluable moments for hockey fans, and, together with the KHL, have supported the “Priceless Mastercard League” tradition, which gives fans the opportunity to get closer to the players of their favorite club. We are confident that the current season will become even more impressive. We are opening the hockey year with a joint campaign with Yandex.Afisha, which will now sell tickets for KHL matches. But that’s not all: holders of Mastercard cards will have a 20% discount on this service when paying for tickets with a card for KHL matches ”, – said Timofey Reshetilov…

In the new season, the League’s partner pool has been joined by Toyota, a development group of companies Ingrad, clothing brand Suitsupply, supplier of the KHL championship – brand “Bystrumgel” and partner of the KHL licensing program Bioniq… Partnership agreement between the KHL and the auto concern Toyota designed for one season, within its framework, the carmaker will conduct activities at the League matches among fans – they will be able to get acquainted with the company’s new products and sign up for a test drive. GK Ingrad will be a partner of the KHL in the next two seasons, the developer plans to fill new residential areas with hockey infrastructure with the help of the League’s experts. Dutch clothing brand Suitsupply this season will provide the League with a uniform style designed specifically for the KHL. Brand name “Bystrumgel” Akrikhin will be a partner of the League in the coming season, company representatives are confident that the cooperation will be long-term. Biotechnology company Bioniq – a partner of the KHL licensing program in the season 2021/2022: it will provide League partners with the opportunity to go through a check-up and receive personalized recommendations on the dosage of vitamins and trace elements based on their deficiencies in the blood.

At the event, representatives Toyota, Ingrad, “Bystrumgel”, Suitsupply and Bioniq KHL president Alexey Morozov presented partner certificates. Also, managers of companies that are current partners of the League, and media representatives were able to communicate in an informal setting and spend Friday evening at a bright hockey match.