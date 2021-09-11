New York Fashion Week: Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson at the Michael Kors show

Irina Shayk

Fashion Week continues in New York, and last night in Central Park, Michael Kors presented his new collection. For the first time this season, Kendall Jenner, who recently returned to the United States after a vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, took to the podium. She was joined by Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, whom we have already seen at several shows, as well as Natasha Poly, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser and other models.

Michael Kors’ new spring / summer collection is called Urban Romance, and in it the designer tried to combine classic silhouettes, like flared skirts, with outfits sharpened for fashion shots on Instagram. For example, crop tops and micro shorts are sure to appeal to influencers of the zoomer generation.

With the expectation of catching young people, the collection also included knitwear and knitted items – a beige cardigan and a pink pullover are clearly designed to attract the attention of those who are chasing Jacquemus things.

Kendall Jenner

Irina Shayk Gigi Hadid

Imaan Hammam Natasha Poly Vittoria Ceretti Paloma Elsesser Adut Akech Preshes Lee

Unlike other designers who are looking to include as many vibrant hues as possible in their new collections to emphasize the joy of life after the pandemic, Kors opted for a more classic palette, diluting it with pastel shades of blue and pink.

However, it was also not without a festive mood – after sunset, the designer advises to change into elegant sequined dresses and go to parties.

I like to think that fashion can add joy, give a boost of optimism,

– said the designer.

Irina Shayk on the backstage of the show Kendall Jenner on the backstage of the show Gigi Hadid on the backstage of the show

Show guests

Kate Hudson

Anna Wintour, Michael Kors and Kate Hudson Lucy Hail

Shanina Shayk

Sara Sampaio Elsa Hosk Hayley Steinfield Hayley Steinfield and Kate Hudson Olivia Holt