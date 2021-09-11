Nikita Mazepin played three positions in the sprint

Nikita Mazepin finished 17th in the sprint in Monza, having played three positions relative to the start. His Haas team-mate Mick Schumacher lost two spots and finished 19th.

Nikita Mazepin (17th): “I think today we squeezed the maximum out of the car. Before the start, I thought that we could get ahead of one of the Alfa Romeo drivers, if we did everything right – and so it happened.

From the very beginning, the race was quite chaotic – there were turns and a lot of dust in front of me, but it turned out to be interesting for the fans. If we talk about my car, then we can improve the balance – after one workout on Friday and the second today, it is still far from ideal. Nevertheless, the team is moving in the right direction, which is good. “

Mick Schumacher (19th): “The pace of the race was what we thought it was. It is very difficult to follow rivals on this track – the tires immediately start to overheat and slip, which is why we roll back.

Tomorrow is a new, longer race, in which you can do something through the strategy. I usually have a good start and choose the right trajectory. “

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “The Saturday sprint took place for the second time. The day began with a training session in which we worked with tires to understand which formulations to use and at what stage of the race.

The sprint turned out to be quite interesting. Everything went well, and we played several positions at the start of tomorrow’s race – this is the only thing we could do. All in all, a good day. “