Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – Alexander Zverev (Germany) – online broadcast of the match – Tennis. US Open (m) 2021

The leader of the world rankings completely dominated at the start of the decisive game, quickly making two breaks and being one step away from victory. At that moment, he relaxed a little and allowed Zverev to narrow the gap a little, but in the end he finished the semifinals with another break, having realized the matchball on the first try.

Now Djokovic is one step away from a historic achievement – a full-fledged “Slam”, won four majors in one season. Serena Williams also went to the Slam in 2015, but she sensationally lost to Robert Vinci in the US Open semifinals, and since then no one has come close to such a result. In the men’s singles, no one has come close to such an achievement since 1969, when Australian Rod Laver collected the “Helmet”, beating Tony Roch in the US Open final, who later became a very famous coach and worked with Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt. The final with Daniil Medvedev will take place on Sunday, September 12, and will begin at 23:00 Moscow time. They have already played this year in the Australian Open final, and then the Serb won in three sets – 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 2. I wonder how their match will turn out this time. And I, Artyom Taimanov, say goodbye to you on this. Thank you for your attention, see you again!